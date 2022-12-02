Stefon Diggs clarifies viral video of himself from ‘Thursday Night’ game

Stefon Diggs is a menace, but apparently not quite that much of a menace.

The Buffalo Bills receiver had a viral moment after his team’s “Thursday Night Football” game against the New England Patriots went final. Diggs was shown on the Buffalo sideline saying something to a teammate. Many amateur lip-readers on social media believed Diggs was saying, “I want the f–king Dolphins.”

On Friday though, Diggs tweeted a clarification on the video. “I know this is probably what you wanted me to say. But let’s not lie okay thanks,” he wrote.

I know this is probably what you wanted me to say. But let’s not lie okay thanks — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) December 2, 2022

The Bills cruised to a comfortable 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday to improve to 9-3 on the season. Diggs was especially dynamic, finishing with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The victory moved Buffalo into first place in the AFC East over the Miami Dolphins. The Bills will also face off against the Dolphins in Week 15, which is why fans thought Diggs may have been calling out Miami. But even if that was not the case, Buffalo definitely still has a score to settle against them.