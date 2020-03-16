Stefon Diggs hints he wants Vikings to trade him

Stefon Diggs appears to be unhappy with the Minnesota Vikings … again.

Trade rumors have been swirling around Diggs dating back to early last season, in large part because of the star wide receiver’s social media activity. That theme continued at the start of the NFL’s free agency tampering period on Monday, when Diggs tweeted that it is “time for a new beginning.”

it’s time for a new beginning. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020

Diggs could always say he was hacked, quoting a lyric for a song, or not referring to his NFL career in any way, but this has become a pattern for the 26-year-old. Diggs also posted cryptic tweets earlier this offseason, and he blatantly fueled rumors that he was going to be traded prior to the deadline last year.

If the Vikings can find a trade partner for Diggs, they may be interested in dealing him. Diggs is scheduled to carry a salary cap hit of $14.5 million, and he has to have become a headache in Minnesota at this point.

A lot of Diggs’ frustration seemed to stem from his slow start last year, but he ended up leading the Vikings with 1,130 receiving yards. His production increased when Adam Thielen went down with an injury, so perhaps he knows it is not sustainable. The Vikings have done what they can to downplay the rumors, but Diggs is not letting the talk go away.