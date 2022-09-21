Stefon Diggs has funny praise for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are proving to be as good as predicted in the 2022 season. Part of that is probably down to the rapport between quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs shed some light on that partnership on Tuesday during an interview with “The Rich Eisen Show.” The wide receiver hilariously said he wanted to “grow old” with Allen, and joked about sending out joint Christmas cards.

“Like family. That’s my guy,” Diggs said. “I’m trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it. I might send you guys some. He’s a hell of a quarterback. Since I met him, it kind of clicked. You don’t click with everybody. That’s somebody I felt like, damn, I could grow old with you. I can see myself with you for a while.”

Star quarterbacks and their wide receivers can sometimes find themselves at odds depending on the number of targets and other factors. That is clearly not the case here, and judging from Allen’s past remarks, that feeling is mutual.

Diggs is in his third season with the Bills, and has already surpassed 3,000 receiving yards with the team since being traded there in 2020. He looks poised for another massive season.