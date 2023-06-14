Stefon Diggs appears to address minicamp matter via Instagram

Stefon Diggs appeared to address his absence from the Buffalo Bills’ mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with a post on his Instagram story.

Diggs was not present for the start of the team’s 3-day minicamp. Complicating matters, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” by Diggs’ absence.

Diggs appeared to respond to the matter by sharing a written message to his Instagram story.

Stefon Diggs posted a few things to social including a photo of him in a #Bills uniform and the following quote. “I just be letting people cap. If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg.” pic.twitter.com/gx8NzUcCFR — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) June 14, 2023

“I just be letting people cap. If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg,” Diggs wrote.

“Cap” is slang for “lie,” so Diggs is suggesting that people are lying about his situation.

Nobody seems to know what Diggs’ issue is, much less what kind of lies he might be protesting. Diggs’ agent tried to address matters, but he didn’t shed much light on the situation.

Diggs just signed a 4-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills last year. He would cost the Bills over $45 million in dead cap money, so cutting him is not an option.

Whatever the issue is, the Bills need to figure it out.