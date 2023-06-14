 Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs appears to address minicamp matter via Instagram

June 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Stefon Diggs warms up before a game

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) dances while leaving the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs appeared to address his absence from the Buffalo Bills’ mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with a post on his Instagram story.

Diggs was not present for the start of the team’s 3-day minicamp. Complicating matters, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” by Diggs’ absence.

Diggs appeared to respond to the matter by sharing a written message to his Instagram story.

“I just be letting people cap. If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg,” Diggs wrote.

“Cap” is slang for “lie,” so Diggs is suggesting that people are lying about his situation.

Nobody seems to know what Diggs’ issue is, much less what kind of lies he might be protesting. Diggs’ agent tried to address matters, but he didn’t shed much light on the situation.

Diggs just signed a 4-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills last year. He would cost the Bills over $45 million in dead cap money, so cutting him is not an option.

Whatever the issue is, the Bills need to figure it out.

Stefon Diggs
