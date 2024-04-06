 Skip to main content
Report: Stefon Diggs paid big money for new Texans jersey number

April 6, 2024
by Grey Papke
Stefon Diggs warms up before a game

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) dances while leaving the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs is getting a new jersey number with the Houston Texans, and the change did not come cheaply.

Diggs will wear No. 1 with the Texans, a change from the No. 14 he has worn for his entire career with Minnesota and Buffalo. The wide receiver had to purchase the number off defensive back Jimmie Ward.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston, Diggs paid roughly $100,000 to get Ward’s number, a big sum in any context.

Diggs can certainly afford the expense, even with the recent change to his contract. This suggests Diggs really wanted the new number, even though he has never had it before.

One thing that worked in Diggs’ favor is that Ward’s jersey probably is not a hugely popular seller. That wrinkle prevented one other star from switching jersey numbers this offseason, but it was not a problem here.

