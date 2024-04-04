Report: Texans make major change to Stefon Diggs’ contract

The Houston Texans have made a major concession to Stefon Diggs as part of their trade with the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans agreed to modify Diggs’ contract by removing the final three years from his deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That modification will allow Diggs to become a free agent after the 2024 season, while entitling him to roughly $22.5 million in guaranteed money this season.

Added incentive for Stefon Diggs: As part of the Buffalo-Houston trade, the Texans wiped out the final three years on Diggs’ contract, giving him the ability to become a free agent after this season, league sources tell ESPN. The Texans also took the $3.5 million guaranteed to… pic.twitter.com/3CdRZY0LhK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2024

This is a gamble for the Texans, but one that they clearly feel is worthwhile. They will likely hope to convince Diggs to stay long-term, while Diggs gets the chance to re-establish his value in what is now a contract year. This may also explain why the Texans only gave up a second-round pick for Diggs, though that cost could still look steep if he leaves after a year.

For Diggs, the benefits are obvious. If things do not work out for him in Houston, he can go wherever he wants in a year. He is coming off a year with 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns, but is fully capable of putting up better numbers than that.