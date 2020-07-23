Stefon Diggs questioning NFLPA amid negotiations

Stefon Diggs is now questioning the NFL Players Association amid negotiations with the league.

The NFL and players union are in talks about the upcoming season, and one of the main issues has to do with finances. The NFL wants the player pay pool to be cut down this year to account for a drop in revenue related to the lack of fans. The union wants to spread that amount out over several years so that they don’t take such a big loss this year.

Meanwhile, Diggs, who was acquired by the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, shared some concern on Thursday.

“I’m really starting to question our union” he tweeted.

The union relies upon solidarity in order to get what it wants. There are many more players than owners though, with several of them at varying degrees of the pay scale, which makes it tougher for them to be united on issues compared to the 32 owners. It could be sentiments such as this one from Diggs that led to Tom Brady’s tweet a day before.

Diggs had 63 catches for six touchdowns and a career-high 1,130 receiving yards last year with Minnesota.