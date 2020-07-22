Tom Brady preaches unity among players in economic dispute with NFL

Tom Brady is preaching a message of unity among NFL players in their economic dispute with the league.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent a note on Twitter Wednesday to promote his stance.

“There are more questions than answers, but we must have faith in our @NFLPA leaders, both players and staff, to get the game and the business of football in the right place. Let’s stay unified & demand necessary answers from the @NFL as partners. We’re all in this together,” Brady wrote.

The NFL and NFLPA are discussing issues, such as how much money players will make if they opt out of the season. The sides have reportedly agreed on dropping the preseason, having coronavirus testing, and having 80-player rosters.

But the big issue is what will happen financially. The league is facing a major drop in revenue due to a lack of fans at games. They want to cut the amount of money players get this year to account for that drop, while the players want that money spread out over time so they don’t incur such a big financial hit this year. This is a similar situation to what MLB faced in its discussions with the MLBPA.

In the end, we expect the situation to be resolved and a season to be played this year.

