Stefon Diggs already recruiting JJ Watt to Bills

J.J. Watt’s departure from the Houston Texans is likely to spark a frenzy of interest from teams across the league. It also means some players are trying to get in contact with Watt to make their own sales pitches, some of them publicly.

Stefon Diggs is one of them. The Buffalo Bills wide receiver hit Twitter within hours of the announcement of Watt’s release, and the intentions were pretty clear.

@JJWatt just hear me out real quick big fella — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 12, 2021

Diggs isn’t totally serious, but he’s also not totally joking either. The Bills would represent a scheme fit for Watt’s talents as well, so this isn’t totally far-fetched.

Expect Watt to take his time on this decision, as interest will almost certainly be significant. Plus, Diggs may have a tough time bringing Watt in, since he’s far from the only one recruiting the lineman.