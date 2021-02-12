TJ Watt has perfect reaction to brother JJ being released

JJ Watt was officially released by the Houston Texans on Friday, and you won’t be surprised to hear that his younger brother was one of the first people to start recruiting him.

Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt tweeted the perfect GIF after his older brother announced he is parting ways with the Texans. The message from the younger Watt was quite clear.

Derek Watt, a fullback who is the middle Watt brother, also plays for the Steelers. JJ would almost certainly want to sign with Pittsburgh if the money is right. He may even take less to play with his brothers, so the Steelers are likely to explore it.

TJ Watt has 49.5 sacks and 17 forced fumbles in four seasons. He was the runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year this year behind Aaron Donald. The thought of him and JJ playing on the same team is certainly an enticing one, and we can only imagine the shots they would take at one another on Twitter.