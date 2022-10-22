 Skip to main content
DeAndre Hopkins had interesting comment on Kyler Murray-Kliff Kingsbury incident

October 22, 2022
by Dan Benton
Kyler Murray yelling at Kliff Kingsbury

NFL Network cameras caught Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray engaged in a heated debate during “Thursday Night Football.” Murray even dropped an F-bomb during the dispute, but the whole incident didn’t phase wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Asked about the Murray-Kingsbury exchange on Friday, Hopkins likened it to a marriage.

“Both of those guys want to win,” Hopkins told reporters. “I love to see that. I mean honestly, I love being a part of two people who are dedicated and that focused on winning. Obviously, you are going to butt heads. I’m not married, but from what I hear, that’s like a marriage.”

Kingsbury brushed off the incident, calling it a “Gen-Z thing.”

“It was just one of those things on the field. We had a difference of opinion,” Kingsbury said, via NFL.com. “Yeah, he said I didn’t look good on TV and acted kind of fiery. So, I don’t know. It’s the Gen-Z thing on TV, ‘calm down,’ but I like showing emotion.”

Murray was also able to laugh off the exchange. And the Cardinals quickly moved beyond it on Thursday night, battling back from 14-6 down at the time to secure a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints late.

For now, the Murray-Kingsbury remains strong. But we’ll see if it can stand the test of time.

