DeAndre Hopkins had interesting comment on Kyler Murray-Kliff Kingsbury incident

NFL Network cameras caught Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray engaged in a heated debate during “Thursday Night Football.” Murray even dropped an F-bomb during the dispute, but the whole incident didn’t phase wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Asked about the Murray-Kingsbury exchange on Friday, Hopkins likened it to a marriage.

“I’m not married but I imagine that’s what a marriage is like.” DeAndre Hopkins on the tense moment caught on camera between Kyler Murray and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury pic.twitter.com/OFzuPQ8h2p — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) October 21, 2022

“Both of those guys want to win,” Hopkins told reporters. “I love to see that. I mean honestly, I love being a part of two people who are dedicated and that focused on winning. Obviously, you are going to butt heads. I’m not married, but from what I hear, that’s like a marriage.”

Kingsbury brushed off the incident, calling it a “Gen-Z thing.”

“It was just one of those things on the field. We had a difference of opinion,” Kingsbury said, via NFL.com. “Yeah, he said I didn’t look good on TV and acted kind of fiery. So, I don’t know. It’s the Gen-Z thing on TV, ‘calm down,’ but I like showing emotion.”

Murray was also able to laugh off the exchange. And the Cardinals quickly moved beyond it on Thursday night, battling back from 14-6 down at the time to secure a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints late.

For now, the Murray-Kingsbury remains strong. But we’ll see if it can stand the test of time.