Stefon Diggs turns heads with 1-word tweet

Stefon Diggs drew attention over social media on Tuesday night for a 1-word tweet he sent out.

The Buffalo Bills receiver sent a tweet saying “rejoice.”

There could be a number of things making Diggs want to rejoice. But football fans immediately thought that the Diggs tweet had something to do with Josh Allen’s status.

Allen suffered an elbow injury in the Bills’ Week 9 loss to the Jets. The injury reportedly was to Allen’s ulnar collateral ligament and related to his nerves. Perhaps Diggs got some positive word on medical tests for Allen, who is his quarterback and the focal point of the team’s Super Bowl chase.

Or maybe Diggs’ favorite restaurant had just delivered his dinner and that’s why he was celebrating. That’s always known to be a reason to rejoice.