Stefon Diggs issues response to Bills reporter’s viral video

Stefon Diggs issued a statement via X on Thursday in response to the video of a team employee talking negatively about him that went viral a day earlier.

Buffalo Bills team reporter Maddy Glab was caught on a hot mic saying that she would be unable to produce Diggs for a press conferenc (video here).

“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs,” Glab said with a laugh. “Dude’s gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you. That’s how he treats everybody.”

She later apologized in a statement posted to X.

I want to apologize for what I said today. pic.twitter.com/zLKBlGlunD — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) September 13, 2023

A day later, Diggs shared his response.

“The audio shared was very hurtful. And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised. I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order,” Diggs wrote. “The media or fans may confuse my competitiveness that they witness on the field as who I am as a person. But off the field Id (sic) never treat anyone how she described & have never said anything remotely close to that to her.

“Idk why it was said, but this is an example of why people don’t want to deal with the media. It’s hard to fight the preconceived notions people have about you. Regardless of ever having a personal experience with them. We get you all have a job. And I respect it, but please remember I’m a human just like you. And if I ever made you or anyone else feel like you can’t approach me. I apologize,” Diggs said.

“Idk” is an acronym for “I don’t know why.”

Glab wasn’t necessarily saying that Diggs is a bad guy, but she seemed to be illustrating the point that she would be unable to compel the wide receiver to come for a press conference. Diggs didn’t end up speaking to the media at the podium on Wednesday; only Josh Allen and Micah Hyde spoke from the podium after practice.