Stephon Gilmore breaks silence on his contract holdout

Stephon Gilmore made it clear that he wants a new contract from the New England Patriots when he chose not to show up to minicamp, but the All-Pro cornerback has now removed all doubt.

Gilmore confirmed to NFL reporter Josina Anderson on Friday that he is seeking a new deal. He said he simply wants to be paid what he is worth and is hopeful he and the Patriots can work something out.

“I just want what I’m worth, however that plays out,” Gilmore said. “Every player should be paid what they’re worth. That’s just how it is. … Hopefully we can find some common ground and get it situated. I just know what I bring to the table and my style of play. Right now I’m just trying to focus on myself and make sure I’m good mentally and physically.”

A report earlier in the offseason claimed it was a foregone conclusion that Gilmore would be traded. That was before the Patriots went out and spent more during free agency than they ever have. Gilmore told Anderson he is not looking to be traded.

Gilmore suffered a quad injury last season, but he says his recovery is going well. Some of the reports we heard this week should make Patriots fans feel more optimistic about the situation, though it’s never a great sign when a player goes public with his frustrations.