Patriots planning to trade Stephon Gilmore?

The New England Patriots are currently in a great position with more than $60 million in salary cap space, and they could free up even more money if they trade All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. According to one report, that is likely to happen.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports wrote in his insider notes column this week that most general managers around the NFL believe it is a “foregone conclusion” that Gilmore will be traded. Gilmore is entering the final year of his contract with the Patriots, and the two sides have not discussed an extension.

Gilmore, who was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, has a cap hit of $15 million next season. While the 30-year-old is still one of the best cover corners in football, the Patriots are looking to rebuild in many areas.

We wouldn’t be surprised if we hear from Gilmore’s wife about the trade rumors, but they make sense.