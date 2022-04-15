Stephon Gilmore signs with AFC contender

The Indianapolis Colts have made another big offseason move.

Stephon Gilmore has signed with the Colts, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $23 million over two seasons and includes $14 million guaranteed.

The Colts also signed veteran safety Rodney McLeod earlier this week. Defensive back was a big need for them heading into 2022, and they have done a good job of addressing that thus far.

Gilmore will turn 32 in September. The former Defensive Player of the Year suffered a torn quadriceps muscle toward the end of the 2020 season, but he appeared healthy down the stretch last year. Gilmore appeared in eight games for the Carolina Panthers after they acquired him in a trade with the New England Patriots. He had two interceptions.

We know of one other AFC team that was very interested in Gilmore.

The Colts fell just short of reaching the postseason last year. They made a major upgrade at quarterback when they acquired Matt Ryan. That move coupled with their veteran signings should have them right back in the hunt.