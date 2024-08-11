 Skip to main content
Stetson Bennett gets roasted for his inconsistent preseason performance

August 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Stetson Bennett ready to throw

Aug 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Stetson Bennett did not exactly look NFL-ready during Sunday’s preseason game, and he took a lot of heat for it on social media.

Bennett threw four interceptions against the Dallas Cowboys in his preseason debut, and they were pretty ugly. The fourth came on what appeared to be a bad read, a bad decision, and an underthrown pass.

Naturally, Bennett fell victim to plenty of memes, many of which suggested he benefitted from an elite supporting cast at Georgia, and that it was time for a new career.

Despite it all, Bennett actually led the Rams on a game-winning drive that featured an excellent sidearm touchdown pass on 4th down.

Bennett’s final stat line was a wild one. He went 24/38 for 224 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. It’s hard to imagine the Rams will be comfortable with that, but he can at least say he won the game.

Now 27, Bennett is coming off a year away due to his mental health and is essentially battling to be the team’s third quarterback.

