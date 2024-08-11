Stetson Bennett gets roasted for his inconsistent preseason performance

Stetson Bennett did not exactly look NFL-ready during Sunday’s preseason game, and he took a lot of heat for it on social media.

Bennett threw four interceptions against the Dallas Cowboys in his preseason debut, and they were pretty ugly. The fourth came on what appeared to be a bad read, a bad decision, and an underthrown pass.

Stetson Bennett just threw his 4th interception… bro cmon 🫤pic.twitter.com/jtLL2kkWVw — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) August 11, 2024

Naturally, Bennett fell victim to plenty of memes, many of which suggested he benefitted from an elite supporting cast at Georgia, and that it was time for a new career.

Stetson Bennett when he isn’t surrounded by first team all Americans pic.twitter.com/EYQ1LlVw6E — Jord (@Lord_of_Jord) August 11, 2024

Stetson Bennett after throwing his 3rd pick pic.twitter.com/IWS87WB8tz — Griff (@Mullet_Lebron) August 11, 2024

Stetson Bennett come on home baby pic.twitter.com/yXtA3iNeMJ — ¡BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL! (@edsbs) August 11, 2024

Despite it all, Bennett actually led the Rams on a game-winning drive that featured an excellent sidearm touchdown pass on 4th down.

Bennett’s final stat line was a wild one. He went 24/38 for 224 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. It’s hard to imagine the Rams will be comfortable with that, but he can at least say he won the game.

Now 27, Bennett is coming off a year away due to his mental health and is essentially battling to be the team’s third quarterback.