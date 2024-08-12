Stetson Bennett’s quote about his 4-INT game goes viral

It would be an understatement to say Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett had an up-and-down performance in Sunday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Bennett did not hide from that after the win.

Bennett threw four interceptions on a day when he also led a game-winning touchdown drive near the end of the fourth quarter. The former Georgia star made numerous mistakes throughout the game, but he looked like Patrick Mahomes when he rolled out and threw a sidearm touchdown pass with 4 seconds remaining. You can see some of the highlights and lowlights here.

While speaking with reporters following the Rams’ 13-12 win, Bennett said he had “some lapses.” He also called the game the “weirdest” one he has ever been a part of.

“That was probably the weirdest game that I’ve been a part of,” Bennett said, via Joe Reedy of The Associated Press. “But I told myself today we’re gonna roll with the punches. My goal was to not make any mental errors. It was basically to run the offense correctly.

“There were some lapses, obviously, but in the end it was get the ball in the end zone or you lose, and I think everybody fought to do it.”

Bennett finished 24/38 for 224 yards, a touchdown and four picks. Some of the memes on social media were priceless.

Bennett, 27, took a year off last season for mental health reasons. He is battling for L.A.’s third quarterback job, and Sunday’s performance will probably be a tough one for Sean McVay and company to evaluate.