Steve Belichick not too thrilled about getting the meme treatment

Steve Belichick does not seem to be too thrilled about being the subject of some memes.

Steve Belichick, the son of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, received some camera time from NBC during the Patriots’ high-profile game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Unfortunately for him, some of the odd facial expressions he was making became memes (seen here).

Belichick, who is officially listed as New England’s outside linebackers coach, was asked on Tuesday about the memes. He seemed to grumble about the subject, very much like his father would.

“Uh, yeah, I heard about that,” Belichick said Tuesday, via CBS Boston. “I saw some of that stuff. I mean, nothing I could do about that.

“The first person I saw after the game was (Patrick) Chung, and he let me know about it. So, he thought it was funny,” Belichick said. “But yeah, it was an eventful afternoon for the family, so there was a lot going on in my head outside of football. But he understood that, so he kept it lighthearted.”

At least Steve acknowledged some of it was funny.

Now you have to wonder whether the funny faces and meme treatment will help or hurt Steve’s chances of getting a head coaching job. Or maybe he’s going to wait until his dad is done in New England and try to take over.

