Steve Smith delivers brutal assessment of Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz has been taking criticism from everywhere since the Indianapolis Colts collapsed down the stretch with losses to the Raiders and Jaguars. The comments from one former NFL star might be the most brutal criticism of all, though.

Longtime wide receiver Steve Smith offered a scathing assessment of Wentz on Friday. Smith criticized the notion that the Colts needed to rely on running back Jonathan Taylor more, questioning why Wentz should be making $45 million if the team does not want him making plays. Smith then delivered his most brutal comparison yet.

"Carson Wentz is exactly who I would love my daughter to date BUT playing football.. NOPE" ~Steve Smith Sr.#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/2tRHAii4tO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 14, 2022

“If you buy a stock, and it keeps going down, there is unrealized and realized gain,” Smith said. “But at some point you’re going to have to hit that trigger to sell or you’re going to just let it go to the bottom and then tell your wife, ‘Well, I blew our money but hey, our financial guy, he’s a good guy. He can’t pick any damn stocks, he screwed up our kid’s college fund, he messed up all our money, but he’s a good person.’

“That is Carson Wentz. I hate to say it. Carson Wentz is exactly who I would love my daughter to date. But playing football?”

That’s a pretty brutal take, but it’s hard to disagree with it. Even the Colts don’t seem sold on Wentz as the answer at quarterback. Smith is only telling the truth, and if that’s the perception, it’s easy to see why Wentz isn’t the future.

