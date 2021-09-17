Steve Smith once snubbed Daniel Jones on an autograph request

Steve Smith once turned down Daniel Jones for an autograph request.

Jones, 24, grew up in Charlotte, N.C. Smith was starring for the local Panthers in the NFL during that time. Smith, who played for the Panthers from 2001-2013, was Jones’ favorite player.

According to the story, Jones once approached Smith with a photo/autograph request, but was turned down by the five-time Pro Bowler. The New York Giants quarterback talked about the incident last year during an interview.

“I’m telling you, Steve Smith was my guy. He still is — but especially when I was growing up watching the Panthers,” Jones said.

The reason Smith turned down Jones at the time is because the former wide receiver was on a date with his daughter.

“But, we talked it through. I certainly have full respect for the daddy-daughter date,” Jones said. “I still will take an autograph though if you can pop it into the mail for me.”

Years after the snub, Jones and Smith agreed to do an autograph swap. Smith sent Jones a signed jersey in exchange for one back from Jones.

Prior to Thursday night’s game between Jones’ New York Giants and the Washington Football Team, Smith pulled out the jersey that Jones sent him.

Here is the message Jones wrote to Smith:

“To Steve Smith,

Thanks for showing a kid from Charlotte what it’s supposed to look like.”

That’s pretty cool. It seems like Jones doesn’t have any hard feelings towards Smith over the matter. Hey, it could have been even worse too.