Steve Spurrier interested in coaching XFL team

The XFL may return in 2021 despite the league filing for bankruptcy earlier this year, and Steve Spurrier is interested in coaching a team if that happens.

Spurrier told Josh Kendall of The Athletic that he would “probably do it” if the XFL offered him a job coaching a team in Florida.

Spoke with Steve Spurrier this week for a June story that I'll think you'll like. Unrelated to that topic but interesting: "If that XFL cranks back up, and they want me to take a team down in Florida, I would probably do it." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) May 29, 2020

Spurrier coached the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football last year before the league quickly went under. The former Florida and South Carolina coach led the team to an AAF-best 7-1 record, and he was awarded a championship ring by his former employees. Spurrier turned 75 last month, but he obviously still has a passion for coaching.

The XFL filed for bankruptcy in April, and a bankruptcy sale for the league is scheduled to be held in August. There have been rumblings that Vince McMahon could buy back the XFL, though he has denied those rumors.

As of this year, the Tampa Bay Vipers were the only XFL team based in Florida.