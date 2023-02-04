Steve Wilks set to interview with playoff team

Steve Wilks was disappointed not to get the Carolina Panthers head coach job on a non-interim basis, but there is no shortage of suitors for his services. In fact, Wilks has an interview lined up with a notable team on Monday.

Wilks is scheduled to interview with the San Francisco 49ers for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Former #Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks will interview on Monday for the #49ers DC job vacated by DeMeco Ryans, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2023

The Niners need a new defensive coordinator after losing DeMeco Ryans, who was hired as the head coach of the Houston Texans.

The Niners would be a great landing spot for whomever gets the job. The last two San Francisco defensive coordinators went on to be hired for head coach jobs after enjoying success.

The Niners have plenty of defensive talent, led by Nick Bosa, which makes the job extremely attractive. San Francisco had the No. 1 defense this season.

Wilks went 6-6 as Carolina’s interim head coach after replacing Matt Rhule. He has previously served as a defensive coordinator for the Browns and Panthers. He also was the head coach of the Cardinals in 2018 and went 3-13.