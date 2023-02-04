 Skip to main content
Steve Wilks set to interview with playoff team

February 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Steve Wilks in a headset

Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive secondary coach Steve Wilks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Wilks was disappointed not to get the Carolina Panthers head coach job on a non-interim basis, but there is no shortage of suitors for his services. In fact, Wilks has an interview lined up with a notable team on Monday.

Wilks is scheduled to interview with the San Francisco 49ers for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The Niners need a new defensive coordinator after losing DeMeco Ryans, who was hired as the head coach of the Houston Texans.

The Niners would be a great landing spot for whomever gets the job. The last two San Francisco defensive coordinators went on to be hired for head coach jobs after enjoying success.

The Niners have plenty of defensive talent, led by Nick Bosa, which makes the job extremely attractive. San Francisco had the No. 1 defense this season.

Wilks went 6-6 as Carolina’s interim head coach after replacing Matt Rhule. He has previously served as a defensive coordinator for the Browns and Panthers. He also was the head coach of the Cardinals in 2018 and went 3-13.

San Francisco 49ersSteve Wilks
