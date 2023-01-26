 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, January 26, 2023

Report hints at Steve Wilks’ plans after losing out on Panthers job

January 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Steve Wilks in a headset

Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive secondary coach Steve Wilks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Wilks was essentially the runner-up for the Carolina Panthers head coach position, and he is already preparing for his future after not landing the position,

The Panthers announced the hiring of Frank Reich as head coach on Thursday, leaving Wilks without a role. He guided the Panthers to a 6-6 finish as interim coach last season, and according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, he intends to move on and look for other options now.

Albert Breer of The MMQB had suggested that the Panthers’ ideal scenario would be to have Reich and Wilks on the same staff, but Wilks was unlikely to ever accept what amounted to a demotion after serving as interim head coach.

When the Panthers gave Wilks the interim job, they did not really seem to expect him to be a strong candidate for the permanent role. The team’s significant improvement during his stint certainly made them think about it, and Wilks has some reason to feel like he did enough to earn the role. The upside is that his efforts have definitely boosted his profile across the league, and while it will be too late this cycle, more head coaching looks could be in his future.

Article Tags

Steve Wilks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus