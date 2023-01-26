Report hints at Steve Wilks’ plans after losing out on Panthers job

Steve Wilks was essentially the runner-up for the Carolina Panthers head coach position, and he is already preparing for his future after not landing the position,

The Panthers announced the hiring of Frank Reich as head coach on Thursday, leaving Wilks without a role. He guided the Panthers to a 6-6 finish as interim coach last season, and according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, he intends to move on and look for other options now.

With Frank Reich hired as head coach in Carolina, Steve Wilks intends to coach elsewhere in 2023. He impressed many around the league in his interim stint, rallying the #Panthers to a 6-6 finish, and should have options. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

Albert Breer of The MMQB had suggested that the Panthers’ ideal scenario would be to have Reich and Wilks on the same staff, but Wilks was unlikely to ever accept what amounted to a demotion after serving as interim head coach.

The Panthers’ coaching search is wrapping up, with owner David Tepper in the building today. I think ideally—and this is my opinion—they’d love to have Frank Reich and Steve Wilks on a staff together. That, though, would be a tough sell to whoever didn’t get the HC job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 26, 2023

When the Panthers gave Wilks the interim job, they did not really seem to expect him to be a strong candidate for the permanent role. The team’s significant improvement during his stint certainly made them think about it, and Wilks has some reason to feel like he did enough to earn the role. The upside is that his efforts have definitely boosted his profile across the league, and while it will be too late this cycle, more head coaching looks could be in his future.