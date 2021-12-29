Steve Young shares hilarious first interaction he had with John Madden

Countless NFL players, coaches and fans had memorable interactions with John Madden over the years, but few were funnier than the first one Steve Young had with the late Hall of Famer.

Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday at age 85. Young was among the many people who took to social media to share their fondest memories of the former coach and color analyst. Young recalled the first thing Madden ever said to him, which was a hilarious one-liner about the San Francisco 49ers legend’s hairstyle.

“Do you comb your hair with a pork chop?” First words John Madden ever spoke to me when I met him on Madden Cruiser. Loved every minute I ever had with him. Became a great friend. Best memories of biggest games. #RIP coach. — Steve Young (@SteveYoungQB) December 29, 2021

Young was one of the biggest stars in the NFL during the height of Madden’s broadcasting career, so the two likely had many interactions. The fact that Young chose to share that one shows how much he appreciated Madden’s sense of humor.

Madden had a huge impact on the NFL community and beyond. We’ve heard some great stories about him since the news of his death.

H/T The Spun

Photo: Dec 6, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders former coach John Madden poses with his Hall of Fame bust during halftime of the game against the Denver Broncos at the O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports