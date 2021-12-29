Lisa Guerrero shares nice story about late John Madden

The NFL world has been mourning the loss of John Madden, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 85. Many who worked with the legendary coach and broadcaster have come forward to share the experiences they had with him, and former sideline reporter Lisa Guerrero says she had some great ones.

Guerrero spent one season as the sideline reporter for “Monday Night Football” when Madden and Al Michaels were in the booth. Her hiring and subsequent firing were highly controversial. Guerrero said Tuesday that Madden was “irate” after she was fired by ESPN and tried to help her find another job in the industry.

When I was fired, he called me immediately, irate. He said they were making a mistake, then he made some calls and had an exec offer me another job in sports within an hour. I didn’t take it but I never forgot his kindness to me in a time of need. #RIPJohnMadden pic.twitter.com/QvRtl5H3VW — Lisa Guerrero (@4lisaguerrero) December 29, 2021

Guerrero opened up about her brief ESPN gig in an interview with Andrew Marchand of the New York Post earlier this year. She said she never wanted to take the job, but former “Monday Night Football” executive producer Fred Gaudelli convinced her. Guerrero says she was led to believe the job would focus on entertainment and football rather than “X’s and O’s.” Many felt Guerrero, a former NFL cheerleader and swimsuit model, was only hired for her looks.

Guerrero told the Post she contemplated suicide due to her terrible experience with ESPN. She has fond memories of the time she spent with Madden, however.

While leaving a production mtg in a hotel he was describing to me what he loved & hated about Chicago’s new stadium. He spotted a room service cart in the hall & gobbled down a leftover cookie. “YUCK!” I screamed. “No one took a bite outta it yet” he shrugged. “Finders keepers.” — Lisa Guerrero (@4lisaguerrero) December 29, 2021

Madden is and always will be one of the most important figures in NFL history. We were reminded of that with the tributes that poured in following the news of his death. Guerrero is far from the only person whose life was impacted by the Hall of Famer.