Steve Young has funny reason for disliking 49ers’ Trey Lance trade

San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young was not particularly happy about the team’s decision to trade quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, but the reason might not be what you would expect.

Young hated that the 49ers traded Lance to Dallas, as the two teams were rivals during Young’s heyday. He cited the team’s decision to trade future Hall of Famer Charles Haley to Dallas as costing the team championships, and that the move gave him “PTSD.”

“I have PTSD,” Young told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I feel like we should never trade anything to the Dallas Cowboys ever again after the Charles Haley disastrous mistake. You can easily say we traded away some Super Bowls when we did that. That’s an overstatement. But I felt that way.”

Young doubled down on X with a simple message: “Trade nothing to Dallas ever.”

Trade nothing to Dallas ever https://t.co/1SyyGgCFZU — Steve Young (@SteveYoungQB) September 1, 2023

Young does not necessarily think Lance will make the 49ers regret the trade, but he clearly does not want to take the risk. After all, his distaste for the Cowboys, even after all this time, remains legendary.

Lance is not expected to play a role for the Cowboys this season barring some sort of emergency. Young would probably prefer it that way.