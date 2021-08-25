 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 25, 2021

Here is the story behind the viral Cowboys drone shot

August 25, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Cowboys Hard Knocks drone

The opening scene of the latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” left viewers mesmerized, and now we have a better idea of how it was made possible.

Tuesday night’s “Hard Knocks” began with a roughly three-minute drone video of the Dallas Cowboys’ campus in Frisco, Texas. The footage provided a unique glimpse into their practice facility, weight room, film room, and much more. Check it out:

A lot of amazed viewers were left with the same thought after watching the segment — how? Peter Schrager of FoxSports.com helped answer that question. He said the drone shot took three hours and 15 takes to film. The production crew, led by Jason Weber of NFL Films, had a three-hour time constraint because of a boxing event that was scheduled to take place at The Star.

We don’t always appreciate all the work that goes into producing a show like “Hard Knocks,” but that drone scene was too incredible to ignore. Of all the different ways we have been entertained during the HBO series this year, that will easily go down as the most impressive.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus