Here is the story behind the viral Cowboys drone shot

The opening scene of the latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” left viewers mesmerized, and now we have a better idea of how it was made possible.

Tuesday night’s “Hard Knocks” began with a roughly three-minute drone video of the Dallas Cowboys’ campus in Frisco, Texas. The footage provided a unique glimpse into their practice facility, weight room, film room, and much more. Check it out:

Take a soaring 3-minute journey through The Star. a href=”https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@DallasCowboys | #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/6VAB7gbNBe — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 25, 2021

A lot of amazed viewers were left with the same thought after watching the segment — how? Peter Schrager of FoxSports.com helped answer that question. He said the drone shot took three hours and 15 takes to film. The production crew, led by Jason Weber of NFL Films, had a three-hour time constraint because of a boxing event that was scheduled to take place at The Star.

Some info on that incredible 4 minute @HBO 'Hard Knocks' drone shot to start Episode 3:

Directed by Jason Weber (@NFLFilms ), who along with his team and the guys at @skycandystudios , used a FPV (first person view) drone made by Cinewhoop that had a GoPro attached to it. (1/2) — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 25, 2021

(2/2) The production team had 3 hours to film the drone shot because of an indoor boxing match taking place later in the day. They did 15 takes…they nailed it on the 15th. I don't think it's too much to say Steve Sabol would have been darn proud of that sequence. @NFLFilms — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 25, 2021

I'd argue the done shot is one of the coolest things we've seen done, cinematically, in the 20+ year history of "Hard Knocks". Kudos to all at @NFLFilms , @HBO , @skycandystudios , and CineWhoop for combining forces to make it happen. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 25, 2021

We don’t always appreciate all the work that goes into producing a show like “Hard Knocks,” but that drone scene was too incredible to ignore. Of all the different ways we have been entertained during the HBO series this year, that will easily go down as the most impressive.