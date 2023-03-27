Ex-Super Bowl champion defender signs with Bills

One former Super Bowl champion is officially going the Von Miller route.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is signing with the Buffalo Bills. The deal is reportedly for one year.

Rapp, 25, was the Rams’ second-round draft pick in 2019. He won the Super Bowl with the team during the 2021 season and went viral for an awesome moment following the victory.

In 2022, Rapp made 16 starts, finishing with 92 combined tackles (tops in the Rams secondary), six passes defended, and two interceptions. He has a great feel for the game as well as a nifty nose for the football.

🚨 THAT'S GAME 🚨 Taylor Rapp picks off Derek Carr as the Rams STUN the Raiders 🔥pic.twitter.com/rUtUXFYUfA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 9, 2022

Former Husky Taylor Rapp forces a fumble against the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/1IGfdDT0hD — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) November 1, 2020

Taylor Rapp up top as the apex defender matching Tyler Boyd & clamping down#Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/eEFdVjPUkZ — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) March 27, 2023

The Bills have been busy this offseason but mostly on the other side of the ball. Rapp will help fortify a Buffalo defense that lost Tremaine Edmunds and Jaquan Johnson in free agency (though they did manage to re-sign fellow safety Jordan Poyer).