Ex-Patriots RB Damien Harris leaves for AFC East rival

Damien Harris is switching sides in the AFC East.

The veteran running back Harris has reached agreement with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal, according to a report Monday by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Harris had spent the last four seasons with the New England Patriots after being drafted by them in 2019.

A former Alabama star, Harris was dynamite for the Patriots in the 2021 season, rushing for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games. But he got knocked down the totem pole by the emergence of second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson last season, so his departure is not all that surprising.

Buffalo’s signing of Harris comes hours after Devin Singletary, their starting running back for the last several seasons, left to sign with a different AFC team. The 26-year-old Harris will compete for playing time with Nyheim Hines and James Cook but is the biggest and best true runner of those players, making him the foreseeable favorite for the Bills’ starting job.