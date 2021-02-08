Super Bowl TV ratings were through the roof in this surprising city

Super Bowl LV ratings numbers are beginning to trickle in, and one local market that was not even involved in the game posted a staggering number.

Unsurprisingly, Kansas City had the highest rating of any media market. The second-highest number, however, was in Boston, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. In fact, the 57.6 rating in Boston was the city’s second-highest rated Super Bowl ever.

Top rated Super Bowl markets from yesterday:

1. KC (59.9)

2. Boston (57.6)

3. Tampa (52.3)

4. Minneapolis (50.4) — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 8, 2021

The 57.6 rating in Boston marks the second best Super Bowl rating in that market, beating the Boston DMA ratings for most of the Patriots Super Bowls. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 8, 2021

The conclusion here is that a lot of people in New England tuned into the Super Bowl, presumably to support Tom Brady. The fact that Boston’s rating beat Tampa’s is really astounding, but speaks to how strongly people in the region still feel about the Buccaneers quarterback.

If there was any doubt about how the Patriots felt about Brady’s win, that was cleared up Sunday night. This indicates that the team’s fans clearly feel the same way.