Patriots go viral for tweets about Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski after Super Bowl

February 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Robert Kraft

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski both left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they won the Super Bowl in their first year with their new team. Many were wondering how those associated with the Pats would feel about the outcome. We at least have somewhat of an answer.

The Patriots’ Twitter account wasted no time sending tweets about Brady and Gronk after the game. They congratulated Brady on the win by calling him the greatest of all time.

They also made an appropriate Gronk joke.

Gronk isn’t known for dropping trophies, but he sure loves to spike things.

We already knew that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was cheering for Brady. The person whose reaction we most want to know about is Bill Belichick’s.

That was classy of the Pats to congratulate both Gronk and Brady and to recognize them.

