 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 15, 2024

Darius Slay appeared to throw punch at Steelers player

December 15, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Steelers and Eagles players in a scrum

Darius Slay appeared to get away with throwing a punch at an opponent during Sunday’s Week 15 game between his Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Steelers had a 1st-and-10 at the Eagles’ 11 down 3-0 in the first quarter. Russell Wilson passed to Najee Harris for a gain of 7. Harris got some great blocking from Steelers tight end Darnell Washington, who pushed Slay all the way through the back of the end zone.

The great blocking by Washington left Slay frustrated and resulted in a scrum behind the end zone.

Both Washington and Calvin Austin III were called for unnecessary roughness penalties, which pushed the Steelers back to the 19. They ended up kicking a field goal to tie the game.

But you can see in this video that Slay, who wears jersey No. 2, appeared to get away with throwing a punch.

The game between the teams was heavily anticipated. Not only are they both Pennsylvania teams, but the Eagles entered 11-2 and the Steelers 10-3. These are good teams with passionate players and fan bases, so it’s not surprising things got heated early on.

For Slay, this is a moment of what could have been. He revealed on his podcast that in 2023, he was being recruited by Steelers players to join the team.

“What’s so crazy is I almost was almost was going to them, too. They hit me up, too. [T.J. Watt] text me. Cam Heyward text me and talking about come in there. Before I ever got to make the decision, I think they signed [Patrick Peterson] so they kind of chilled out for a minute. But I was almost a Pittsburgh Steeler as well,” Slay said.

Slay ended up remaining with the Eagles, for whom he has played since 2020. He also said that he nearly joined another AFC North team — the Ravens. Prior to joining the Eagles in 2020, Slay played with the Detroit Lions.

Article Tags

Darius Slay
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus