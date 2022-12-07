Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield waiver claim

Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him.

Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only ones to put in a waiver claim on Mayfield.

The Rams were the only team to place a waiver claim on Baker Mayfield, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 6, 2022

Teams like the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers seemed like candidates to put in a claim. Maybe Houston or Indy were less likely because they’re more focused on next year’s draft (wink wink). There were rumors that the Niners could have interest in Mayfield given that they’re down to their third-string quarterback. But San Francisco added veteran Josh Johnson behind Brock Purdy.

The Rams are struggling with their QB depth. Matthew Stafford is being shut down for the season due to his neck injury. John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury. That leaves them with Bryce Perkins, who is barely serviceable.

Though he won’t have much time to learn the offense, Mayfield seems like the best option out there for the Rams. But the fact that no other team put in a claim is a bad sign for Mayfield. He was lucky to be traded to Carolina this offseason and given a chance to start. He probably won’t have too many other opportunities in his career to start.