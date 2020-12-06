Surreal stat shows how bad Bears have been in 3rd quarter

The Chicago Bears have struggled to consistently create offense this season, which has been a theme for them since Matt Nagy took over as head coach in 2018. But, for whatever reason, the Bears have been downright abysmal in the third quarter of games.

During the FOX broadcast of Sunday’s game between the Bears and Detroit Lions, a graphic illustrated how bad Chicago has been in the third quarter of games. They’ve scored just seven points in the third quarter all season.

The trend continued on Sunday, as the Bears were unable to put points on the board in the third quarter against Detroit.

Stats can be deceiving, but that is a particularly troubling trend for a head coach. Halftime adjustments are crucial in the NFL, and not being able to score in the third quarter is an indicator that Nagy and his coaching staff are not making them effectively.

The Bears were 31st in the NFL in total offense entering Sunday with just 305.4 yards per game. They’re only averaging 19.6 points per game, which also ranks near the bottom of the league.

Nagy recently went off on the Bears over their poor play, and their performance in the third quarter is clearly among the many things they need to clean up.