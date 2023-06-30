Suzy Kolber issues statement after being laid off by ESPN

It’s the end of an era for one prominent ESPN personality.

Suzy Kolber was among the big-name employees who was laid off by ESPN on Friday. The former host of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” doesn’t tweet very often. But she tweeted on Friday to share a message in response to the news of her layoff.

Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/URitozP0LQ — Suzy Kolber (@SuzyKolber) June 30, 2023

“Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off,” Kolber wrote.

“Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run.

“So grateful for a 38 yr [sic] career!

“Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of.

“Next step- a project that gives back.”

Kolber sharing that she already has a project in mind that she will use to give back seems to indicate she might have known her layoff was coming.

Kolber joined ESPN in 1993, though she left for Fox Sports in 1996 before returning to ESPN in 1999. Kolber hosted and reported on numerous sports, ranging from tennis, NASCAR and the X Games, in addition to football. She hosted “Monday Night Countdown” leading up to “Monday Night Football” from 2015-2023.