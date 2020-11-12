Takk McKinley’s old tweets about Bengals go viral after waiver claim

Takk McKinley is the newest member of the Cincinnati Bengals, but he may have some cleaning up to do on his Twitter page first.

The 25-year-old defensive end was claimed by the Bengals off waivers on Wednesday after being released by the Atlanta Falcons. Shortly after the Bengals announced the move, some of McKinley’s old tweets about the team went viral. One McKinley tweet from 2015 called Cincinnati “so trash.”

Bengals so trash — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 17, 2015

Other more recent tweets had McKinley clowning the Bengals for their lack of playoff success.

It gets worse lol pic.twitter.com/DuWhQqV73h — Falcons Kingdom (@FalconsKingdom) November 11, 2020

Playfully clowning a team for losing is generally seen as socially acceptable behavior. Thus, McKinley’s tweets probably won’t be that big of a deal. Still, he will want to make as good of a first impression on the Bengals as possible, especially with how his time in Atlanta came to an end.