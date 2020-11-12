 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 11, 2020

Takk McKinley’s old tweets about Bengals go viral after waiver claim

November 11, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Takk McKinley

Takk McKinley is the newest member of the Cincinnati Bengals, but he may have some cleaning up to do on his Twitter page first.

The 25-year-old defensive end was claimed by the Bengals off waivers on Wednesday after being released by the Atlanta Falcons. Shortly after the Bengals announced the move, some of McKinley’s old tweets about the team went viral. One McKinley tweet from 2015 called Cincinnati “so trash.”

Other more recent tweets had McKinley clowning the Bengals for their lack of playoff success.

Playfully clowning a team for losing is generally seen as socially acceptable behavior. Thus, McKinley’s tweets probably won’t be that big of a deal. Still, he will want to make as good of a first impression on the Bengals as possible, especially with how his time in Atlanta came to an end.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus