Takk McKinley has funny Twitter activity as he keeps switching teams

It’s been a rough few weeks for Takk McKinley, who has bounced from team to team as he repeatedly fails physicals. Despite this, his Twitter activity isn’t changing one bit.

McKinley was waived by the Falcons on Nov. 9 after criticizing the team for not trading him. He was first claimed by the Bengals, but failed a physical due to his groin injury. The same thing happened when he was subsequently claimed by the San Francisco 49ers.

On Monday, McKinley was picked up by the Las Vegas Raiders. By that point, he had his Twitter script down pat — he’s consistently sent the same message every time he’s switched teams.

Quite a journey for Takk McKinley, who now heads to Las Vegas to begin COVID testing after getting claimed off waivers by the #Raiders. pic.twitter.com/iXNUWZIsiq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2020

It’s not controversial, but it is funny. Maybe he learned a thing or two from this Twitter flap he recently had.