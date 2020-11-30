Tarik Cohen sent funny, extremely relatable tweet during Bears’ loss

Tarik Cohen sent a funny and extremely relatable tweet during his Chicago Bears’ 41-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

The Bears running back has been out since suffering a torn ACL in a September win over the Falcons. He thought he would be a jinx if he watched the game, so he tried not to watch, hoping that would produce a strong result. But that didn’t help as the Bears fell behind 27-3 and 41-10 before losing 41-25.

“Thought if i didn’t watch we would play way better . F–k,” Cohen tweeted.

You’ve never been a true sports fan if you haven’t had a lucky spot on the couch, worn a lucky piece of clothing, or thought you or a friend was a jinx when watching the game. Even Cohen is included in that group.

The 25-year-old had 115 total yards this season prior to his injury. He has 14 career touchdowns and has played his entire career with the 5-6 Bears, who have now lost five in a row.

