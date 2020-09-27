 Skip to main content
Sunday, September 27, 2020

Report: Tarik Cohen injury feared to be torn ACL

September 27, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Chicago Bears may have lost a significant part of their offense for the remainder of the season.

Tarik Cohen had to be helped off the field after an Atlanta Falcons defender was pushed into him on an attempted fair catch. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bears fear the worst, and that Cohen may have torn his ACL.

An ACL tear would end Cohen’s season. He hasn’t been a big factor for the Bears so far, but is an option out of the backfield in both the passing and running game, as well as on returns.

The 25-year-old Cohen tallied 669 yards from scrimmage last season. He signed a three-year extension worth over $17 million with the Bears last week.

