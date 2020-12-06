Tarik Cohen trolls Lions over missed kick while watching from home

Tarik Cohen is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL back in September, but the Chicago Bears running back is still providing some great commentary while watching games from home.

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater missed an extra point early in his team’s game against the Bears on Sunday. Cohen, who knows plenty about being on a team with kicking woes, trolled Prater on Twitter.

“Feel so good to see another team miss kicks lmao,” Cohen wrote.

The Bears have had some serious kicking issues in recent years, most notably with this heartbreaking double-doink missed field goal that cost the team a playoff win in 2018.

A missed extra point is nothing compared to the problems the Bears had, but those painful memories are clearly still fresh on Cohen’s mind.