Sunday, May 9, 2021

Tarik Cohen’s twin brother Tyrell found dead after being electrocuted

May 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tarik Cohen

Tarik Cohen’s twin brother Tyrell was found dead on Sunday, a day after Tarik posted a note on social media seeking help in locating Tyrell.

Tarik said Saturday that Tyrell was last seen at 2 a.m. and was possibly lost in the woods.

ABC 11’s Tim Pulliam reported that a body was found on Sunday at a Duke Energy substation in Wake County, North Carolina. The body was later identified as Tyrell’s.

Tyrell was reported as missing by his girlfriend. Pulliam says authorities believe Tyrell was running away from a car accident when he climbed the substation and died from electrocution.

Tarik deleted his tweet Saturday seeking his missing brother.

The Chicago Bears issued the following statement after learning of Tyrell’s death.

Tarik and Tyrell are fraternal twin brothers. Tarik has played for the Bears since being drafted by them in 2017.

Photo: Thomson200/Wikimedia via CC0

.

