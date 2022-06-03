Former 1st-round pick signs with Bills

The Buffalo Bills on Thursday added another weapon for quarterback Josh Alle.

The Bills signed veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin to a contract. Austin announced the deal by posting a photo on his Instagram story of him signing the contract.

The #Bills are signing WR Tavon Austin, according to a source and, well, Austin’s IG. Former eighth overall pick had 24 catches in seven games with the #Jaguars last year. pic.twitter.com/0l735Mh5tf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 3, 2022

Austin was drafted No. 8 overall pick by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013 out of West Virginia. He played five seasons with the Rams before signing with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2018 season. After two seasons there, Austin spent 2020 with the Green Bay Packers and last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills’ current wide receiver depth chart features Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder as starters. Rookie Khalil Shakir is listed as a backup. Austin could be a capable, experienced option to go to if any of them miss time.

In 13 games with the Jaguars in 2021, Austin caught 24 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown. One of 3the 1-year-old’s best seasons came in 2015, where he caught 52 passes for 473 yards and 5 touchdowns in 16 games.

Austin has 244 receptions for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns in 113 career games. He also has 199 rushes for 1,361 yards and 10 touchdowns, and has 1,483 yards and three touchdowns on 190 punt returns.