Taylor Heinicke had cool gesture for his offensive line

Taylor Heinicke has gone 3-1 as the starter for the Washington Commanders this season and will continue in that role for Week 11. He will have even more support from his teammates now.

Heinicke had a very cool gesture for his offensive linemen this week. The Commanders quarterback bought shoes for his O-line following their Week 10 win at the Philadelphia Eagles.

“They’ve been busting their a– all year so they need to be compensated for that. So I ordered some Js for the starting offensive line this week,” Heinicke told reporters Wednesday (profanity edited by LBS).

“Js” are slang for Michael Jordan shoes, which are expensive and very popular within the sneaker community.

Heinicke buys himself Jordan shoes in the color of each opponent he beats. This week, he bought Jordans in green to represent his win over the Eagles.

Every game that Taylor Heinicke wins, he buys a pair of Jordans in the color of the team he beat. If he were to hypothetically win out, these are the teams he'd beat, do you think we got the shoes right? 😂 pic.twitter.com/RGoqOrBBAz — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 15, 2022

Heinicke is planning to continue including his offensive line with his tradition.

Taylor Heinicke said he did buy Jordans for the O-line and said "if they keep playing like that they'll be getting more." But not the same ones for himself. "No, no. I can't spend that much," he said. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 16, 2022

Heinicke already seemed to be pretty well liked by his teammates. They even gave him the Kirk Cousins chain treatment on the plane home after the victory over Philly.