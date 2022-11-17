 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 16, 2022

Taylor Heinicke had cool gesture for his offensive line

November 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Taylor Heinicke on the practice field

May 25, 2021; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to pass during an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke has gone 3-1 as the starter for the Washington Commanders this season and will continue in that role for Week 11. He will have even more support from his teammates now.

Heinicke had a very cool gesture for his offensive linemen this week. The Commanders quarterback bought shoes for his O-line following their Week 10 win at the Philadelphia Eagles.

“They’ve been busting their a– all year so they need to be compensated for that. So I ordered some Js for the starting offensive line this week,” Heinicke told reporters Wednesday (profanity edited by LBS).

“Js” are slang for Michael Jordan shoes, which are expensive and very popular within the sneaker community.

Heinicke buys himself Jordan shoes in the color of each opponent he beats. This week, he bought Jordans in green to represent his win over the Eagles.

Heinicke is planning to continue including his offensive line with his tradition.

Heinicke already seemed to be pretty well liked by his teammates. They even gave him the Kirk Cousins chain treatment on the plane home after the victory over Philly.

Article Tags

Taylor Heinicke
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus