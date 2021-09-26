Report: Taylor Heinicke has chance to keep starting job over Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Washington Football Team surprised some people when they chose to not bring in a veteran quarterback after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with an injury, but all indications are that they have full confidence in Taylor Heinicke.

Fitzpatrick is expected to return from his hip injury at some point in November. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the 38-year-old may be second on the depth chart when he gets back.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera plans to give Heinicke a real chance to win the starting job for good. The former undrafted free agent played well in last week’s win over the New York Giants, completing 34-of-46 passes for 336 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Heinicke was also an efficient 11-of-15 with 122 yards and a TD in Week 1 after Fitzpatrick got hurt. If his steady play continues, Rivera is unlikely to bench him for Fitzpatrick when Fitzpatrick is cleared.

There was speculation that Washington might give Cam Newton a look after Fitzpatrick went down, as Newton played under Rivera with the Carolina Panthers. Rivera quickly put that to rest and has also ignored a social media pitch from another veteran free agent.

Heinicke and the Bills have a tough test on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.