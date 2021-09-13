Robert Griffin III appears to pitch his services to Washington

The Washington Football Team lost its starting quarterback on Sunday when Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury, and it appears Robert Griffin III thinks he can help.

Fitzpatrick will be placed on injured reserve, meaning he will sit out at least three games. He could be out longer depending on how his recovery goes. Not long after news surfaced that Fitzpatrick will miss a significant amount of time, Griffin sent the following tweet:

Make the Call

pic.twitter.com/2Pj67hXHgy — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 13, 2021

We doubt that is going to happen.

Griffin is currently working for ESPN, but he has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the network to return to playing at any time. Unfortunately for him, it does not sound like Washington plans to add a veteran quarterback.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that the team is happy with its current quarterback situation, which is Taylor Heinicke starting and Kyle Allen backing him up. There had been some speculation that Rivera might try to reunite with Cam Newton, but the coach has seemingly put a stop to that talk.

Griffin, 31, was a backup with the Baltimore Ravens from 2018-2020. He came into the NFL as the No. 2 overall pick by Washington in 2012.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0