Taylor Heinicke reveals his petty move for every team that he beats

Taylor Heinicke is very clearly a man of the culture.

The Washington Commanders QB showed up to his press conference on Wednesday sporting a brand-new pair of green Air Jordans. Heinicke proudly showed off the fresh kicks by putting his feet up on the table.

Taylor Heinicke and his new Jordans pic.twitter.com/gFMJu7Sifk — John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2022

Heinicke’s sneaker choice was no coincidence. The veteran signal-caller told John Keim of ESPN earlier this week that he buys a new pair of Jordans after every start that he wins … in the colors of the team that he just beat.

“Every time we get the win, when I’m in the training room the next day I always buy myself a pair of [Jordans],” Heinicke said.

The 29-year-old Heinicke led the Commanders to a 23-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in his first start of the season last Sunday … hence the green sneakers. As for how Heinicke funds the purchases, he gets a contract bonus every time he plays 60 percent of the offensive snaps in a Washington win. Heinicke said that he uses (part of) the bonus money on those Jordans in the colors of his vanquished foes, a tradition that Heinicke began last season when he was Washington’s full-time starter.

Heinicke got seven total wins in 2021 — over the New York Giants (twice), the Atlanta Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Seattle Seahawks. He also has the chance to rack up a few more wins as the starting QB this year with regular starter Carson Wentz out four-to-six weeks with a finger injury. That is a formula for a very vast and multi-colored collection of Jordans right there.

We also know just how much Heinicke receives in bonus money every time. Let’s just say that it is more than enough to cover a new pair of Air Jordans.