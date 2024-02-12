Photo of Taylor Swift, Kelces celebrating gets amazing Splash Mountain remix

A photo of Taylor Swift and the Kelces celebrating in their box at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday went viral after getting a Splash Mountain edit.

The photo shows Swift, her pal Ashley Avignone and singer Ice Spice in the bottom, with Travis Kelce’s brother Jason and mother Donna behind them. They were all celebrating as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the San Francisco 49ers in the game.

Someone noted that the photo looked a heck of a lot like one people receive after going on a roller coaster at a theme park.

This looks like one of those pictures you get on a roller coaster 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/XoNzQZpphh — Courtney ⸆⸉ (Taylor’s Version) London, Baby! 🖤🐍 (@weallgotcrowns7) February 12, 2024

When it comes to the internet, that’s all you had to say. It wasn’t long before someone came through by putting a perfect Splash Mountain souvenir frame around the image:

Has anyone done this yet? pic.twitter.com/hrazHyhJ7S — Alex Achorn (@alexachorn) February 12, 2024

Another person gave it a Hollywood Tower edit:

Here is another one:

Taylor Swift fans loved seeing all the cutaways by CBS of her and her box throughout the game, though football fans probably were sick of it and just wanted to watch the game. But one thing football and Swift fans can unite on is that those photo edits were great.