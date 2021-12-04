Report: Taysom Hill will play through finger injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will push himself through the finger injury he suffered during Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Hill suffered a ruptured tendon at the tip of the middle finger on his right throwing hand. That injury is similar to the one Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson suffered earlier in the season, though less severe. Despite this, Hill intends to try to play through the injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Triplett.

Wilson is still trying to get on track following his own injury, though it should be noted that he also suffered a dislocation in the same figure on top of the tendon issue. For that reason, it may be more manageable for Hill to play through.

The problem for Hill is that he threw four interceptions against Dallas while trying to manage the injury Thursday. How much of that is down to the finger is up for debate. If the turnovers keep coming, however, Hill gutting it out may do more harm than good for the Saints.