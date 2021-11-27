Could Taysom Hill take over at QB for Saints?

Trevor Siemian has not been the answer at the quarterback position for the New Orleans Saints, and it could prompt a change in strategy from coach Sean Payton.

Siemien went 17-of-29 for a paltry 163 yards in Thursday’s 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, raising questions about his suitability for the starting role. Payton faced questions about why he didn’t go to Taysom Hill, who is capable of playing the position but has been used exclusively in other roles in 2021.

Payton admitted that Hill is dealing with a foot injury, and while he was good enough to be active, he was not healthy enough to play quarterback. However, the coach left the door open to that situation changing with the Saints having ten days before their next game.

“Again, we’ll see,” Payton said when asked if Hill could replace Siemien, via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “We’ll look at everything right now. Obviously, we have to.”

Hill got the nod at quarterback in four games in 2020, going 3-1 in those starts. There is still a lot of dispute about whether he can handle the position full-time, or whether the Saints even want him to. His new contract leaves the door open to the possibility, but certainly does not guarantee it.

The Saints are now 5-6, and while they’re still in the playoff race, their chances will fade unless their quarterback play improves quickly. Siemian has started four games since replacing the injured Jameis Winston and the team has lost all of them. They may have to go to Hill just to see what he can do at this point.